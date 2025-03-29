First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

