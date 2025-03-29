First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $73.39 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $84.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.2703 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
