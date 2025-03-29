First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $73.39 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $84.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.2703 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

