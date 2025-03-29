First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GRID stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.46. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $129.02.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1394 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
