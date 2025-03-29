First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.46. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $129.02.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1394 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 70,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

