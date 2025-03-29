First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

IFV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.14. 16,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,947. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

