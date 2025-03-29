Finsbury Growth & Income (FGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON FGT opened at GBX 889 ($11.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 921.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 886.88. Finsbury Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 803.73 ($10.40) and a one year high of GBX 964 ($12.48).
