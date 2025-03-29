Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

ASTE stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.82 and a beta of 1.32. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.10 million.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

