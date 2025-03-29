Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $251,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $315.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.88.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

