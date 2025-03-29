Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $216,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $94.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

