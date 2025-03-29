Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,223 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,017,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 451,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4178 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

