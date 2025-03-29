Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 470,490.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

