Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $415.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.27. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $548.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

