Financial Counselors Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,249,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $275.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

