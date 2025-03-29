Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

