Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.