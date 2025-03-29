Financial Contrast: Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) and Its Peers

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nano Nuclear Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nano Nuclear Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 1160 4941 4752 101 2.35

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.66%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -$10.15 million -65.29 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.60

Nano Nuclear Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Summary

Nano Nuclear Energy competitors beat Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

