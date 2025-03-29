Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

