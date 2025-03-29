Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.67.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.71. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.84%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

