FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693 over the last ninety days. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.07. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.22 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

