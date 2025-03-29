Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,285,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 811,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

