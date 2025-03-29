Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 183500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

