Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.48. 882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.