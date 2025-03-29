Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,843. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

