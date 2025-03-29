Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and traded as low as $46.42. Experian shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 98,749 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
