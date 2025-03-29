Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $43,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $5,925,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

