Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $43,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $5,925,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance
EXPD stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington
Insider Activity
In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expeditors International of Washington
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.