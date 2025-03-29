Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Excellon Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Excellon Resources
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.