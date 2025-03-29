Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXNRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

