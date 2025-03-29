Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €20.73 ($22.53) and last traded at €20.74 ($22.54). 957,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.01 ($22.84).

Evonik Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.03.

About Evonik Industries

(Get Free Report)

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.