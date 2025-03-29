Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 98,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $128.50.
About Evolution AB (publ)
