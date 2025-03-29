Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 98,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

