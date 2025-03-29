Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.90 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.39 ($0.68). Approximately 3,351,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,095,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVOK. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
