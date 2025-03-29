Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.