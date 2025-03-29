Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

