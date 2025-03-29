Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evoke
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Evoke
In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Evoke
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.