Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

