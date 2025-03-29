Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVOK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.49. The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

