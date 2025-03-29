Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVOK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

