Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVOK. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.