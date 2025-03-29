Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). Approximately 65,066,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.49. The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

