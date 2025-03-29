Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Short Interest Update

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Stock Performance

EHLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254. The company has a market cap of $48.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.96. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Company Profile

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

