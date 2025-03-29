EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.15 and traded as low as $143.42. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares last traded at $144.06, with a volume of 18,488 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESLOY. UBS Group lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 1.0 %

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94.

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.