Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

