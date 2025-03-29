ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.6% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $543.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

