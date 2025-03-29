Eric Richard Remer Sells 9,366 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $98,436.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,637,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,270,639.99. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $75,293.64.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

EverCommerce Stock Down 3.3 %

EVCM stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

