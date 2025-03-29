Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Equillium Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of EQ opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.87. Equillium has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EQ. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

