EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is TLS Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TLS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for about 15.9% of TLS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TLS Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EQT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 24.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after buying an additional 3,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $53.07 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

