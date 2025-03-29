EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,105 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3,746.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $180,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock worth $213,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

