EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,436,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,132,262,000 after buying an additional 529,294 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 335,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 7.4 %

WRB opened at $71.21 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

