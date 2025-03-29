EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,819.72. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,050 over the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

