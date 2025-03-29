EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 131.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.32. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bobbora bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,021.65. This represents a 5.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

