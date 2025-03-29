EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.