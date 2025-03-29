EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 306,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

