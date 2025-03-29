Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Position Cut by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enhabit worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 201,997 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 927.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 174,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 157,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 83,707 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EHAB opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.80. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

