Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.27. Energous shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 274,964 shares traded.

Energous Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energous at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company's stock.

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

See Also

