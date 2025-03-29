Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.27. Energous shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 274,964 shares traded.

Energous Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energous

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energous at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.