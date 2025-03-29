Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.27. Energous shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 274,964 shares traded.
Energous Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.41.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Energous
Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.
See Also
